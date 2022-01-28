76ers Fans Said ‘Unacceptable' Things, Carmelo Anthony Says

Carmelo Anthony: Sixers fans said 'unacceptable' things originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Carmelo Anthony told reporters Thursday night that Philadelphia fans said “unacceptable” things during the Lakers’ loss to the Sixers.

Per the Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike, Anthony told reporters that fans called him “boy.” Wells Fargo Center security ejected a fan with seven minutes and one second remaining in the fourth quarter.

Carmelo Anthony confirmed that he was called "boy" by fans in Philadelphia and that line-crossing comments came from two different groups of people. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 28, 2022

“It is what it is,” Anthony said to reporters. “Some things were said. Unacceptable. I’m cool with fans heckling, fans talking trash, cheering for their team, booing the other team — I’m all for that. But when you cross certain lines as a man, that’s what you’re going to see. ... I’m sure the people that are in charge will take care of it accordingly, deal with it accordingly. My job is done when it comes to that.”

Joel Embiid headed over to the sideline in an attempt to help. He didn’t know what the fan said.

“I’m not sure,” Embiid said. “I was just trying to calm the situation, because they kept going back and forth. I really just wanted to go home and finish the game. That’s why I wanted to calm the situation down, so we can just play and move on.”

Anthony noted the comments he heard would’ve been out of bounds in any situation.

“That’s not up to me,” he said of potential punishment for the fans. “I’m not in control of that. ... Sometimes you try to play through it, play through the heckling, but that’s all fun and games. I’ve been doing that for 19, 20 years. Especially coming here, it’s been a great place to come and play and I know how the fans are here.

“But there’s just certain things you don’t bring to any type of sporting event. There’s certain things you don’t say to anybody. If I was outside and I bumped into you and you said those things to me, then it would be a totally different story. But again, it’s out of my hands now. However they want to play it, they’re going to play it.”