10 Mind-Blowing Tyrese Maxey, 76ers Stats After Win Over Heat

10 mind-blowing 76ers stats after a playoff win over the Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Tremendous team defense, outstanding 3-point shooting and another ridiculous performance from Tyrese Maxey.

That’s plenty of material for our Roob’s 76ers Stats piece off a Game 3 win over the Heat Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

MAXEY GOES NUTS: After a scoreless first half, Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points in the second half. Maxey was 0-for-3 from the field and 0-for-1 from 3 in the first half with two turnovers and 7-for-8 from the field and 5-for-5 in the second half with two foul shots for 21 points and no turnovers. Maxey’s 5-for-5 is best in 76ers franchise history in a second half. Maxey now has three 20-point halves this postseason. Over the last 25 years, as far back as the Stathead quarter-by-quarter scoring database goes, the only 76ers with more are Allen Iverson [30] and Joel Embiid [9].

SHOOTING FROM DEEP: Before Friday night, only two players in 76ers history had ever taken six or more 3’s and made 75 percent of them. In Game 3, two more 76ers pulled that off. Danny Green shot 78 percent from 3 on 7-for-9, and Maxey shot 83 percent on 5-for-6. The only previous 76ers to shoot 75 percent from 3 on at least six attempts are Tobias Harris, who was 6-for-6 against the Nets in Game 3 of their first-round series in 2019, and Seth Curry, who was 5-for-6 for 83 percent against the Hawks in the conference semis last year.

MORE DANNY GREEN: Green’s seven 3-pointers are tied for second-most in 76ers postseason history. Allen Iverson made eight 3’s in Game 5 of the 76ers’ 2001 Eastern Conference semifinal round series against the Raptors. Seth Curry also made seven in Game 5 of last year’s semis against the Hawks.

ONE GOOD QUARTER?: The Heat scored 31 points in the third quarter, but they scored 17 in the first and second quarters and 14 in the fourth. This is the first time in 68 years the 76ers have held a team to 17 or fewer points in three of four quarters in a playoff game. In 1954, the Syracuse Nationals beat the Minneapolis Lakers 65-63, allowing 27 points in the first quarter but then holding them to 16, 6 and 14 points the next three quarters.

FILLING IT UP FROM 3: The 76ers shot 16-for-33 from 3 for 48.5 percent. That’s 4th-highest in franchise playoff history with a minimum of 30 attempts. Two of those four have come this postseason. They shot 50 percent on 16-for-32 in Game 1 vs. the Raptors. Conversely, the Heat shot just 23.3 percent on 7-for-30, and that’s the 4th-worst ever by a 76ers opponent on 30 or more attempts and also the second instance this postseason. The Raptors shot 20 percent on 7-for-35 in Game 6. This was the second game in NBA history where both teams took at least 30 shots from 3, and one shot at least 48 percent and the other shot below 24 percent. The other was last year, when the 76ers shot 52 percent against the Wizards [17-for-33] and the Wizards shot 23 percent [8-for-35]. The 76ers shot 58 percent from 3 in the second half [11-for-19].

CLAMPING DOWN: Miami’s 14 points in the fourth quarter are the 5th-fewest the 76ers have ever allowed in the fourth quarter of a playoff game. The only time since 1978 they allowed fewer was in an 80-74 win over the Bucks in 2001, when the 76ers outscored Milwaukee 14-11 in the final period. This was also only the second time since 1984 the 76ers have outscored an opponent by 17 or more points in the fourth quarter of a playoff game. In 2018, they outscored the Heat 32-14 in the fourth quarter of their 128-108 win in Miami.

TURNING UP THE DEFENSE: The 76ers held the Heat to 17 points in each of the first two quarters. The only other time the 76ers held a team to 17 or fewer points in both the first and second quarters of a playoff game since the franchise moved from Syracuse before the 1963 season was in 1999, when they outscored the Magic 23-15 in the first quarter and were outscored 16-11 in the second quarter of Game 2 of their first-round series. The 76ers lost despite allowing just 31 points in the first half.

PITCHER’S DUAL: The 76ers and Heat combined for 75 combined 1st-half points, the fewest in any 76ers playoff game since a 74-point first quarter vs. the Celtics [41-33] in Game 7 of their 2012 Eastern Conference semifinal round series. The Celtics won 85-75. It was also the lowest-scoring first half in any NBA playoff game since 2016, when the Hawks and Celtics scored 71 [Hawks 43, Celtics 28] in a 1st-round series game the Hawks went on to win 89-72.

A QUIET START: Tyrese Maxey’s scoreless first half was his first in 91 games this year. His last scoreless first half came on the final day of last season, when he had a scoreless eight-minute run in Game 7 of the 76ers conference semifinal round loss to the Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center. Friday’s game was the first in his career where he’s played 20 or more minutes in a first half without scoring. The last 76er with a scoreless 1st-half playoff run of 20 or more minutes was Dikembe Mutombo, who was scoreless in 21 minutes in the 76ers’ loss to the Bucks in Game 6 of their 2001 Eastern Conference final. He didn’t make a basket until 2:42 remaining in the third quarter, then scored 21 in the next 14:42.

A FAMILIAR FACE: Jimmy Butler’s 31 points are the most ever scored against the 76ers in a playoff game by a former 76er. The previous high was Derrick Coleman's 29 points for the Hornets in their 108-98 win over the 76ers in Game 2 of their 2000 first-round series. Coleman had spent the 1996 and 1997 seasons with the 76ers and he returned to the Sixers in 2002 for three more seasons.