Lionel Messi

Report: Lionel Messi Verbally Agrees to Stay With PSG, Never Accepted Inter Miami

Messi reportedly is inching closer to staying in France for at least one more season

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The dream of seeing Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer may have to wait.

Messi, the 35-year-old Argentine football legend, reportedly verbally agreed to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano added that Messi, whose contract is expiring in June 2023, is convinced to stay at least one more season with PSG competing for titles in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League, but the length of the extension and salary are yet to be decided.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

That then pauses Messi’s rumored move to Inter Miami of the MLS. Messi reportedly never accepted the proposal to come to the United States, nor did he negotiate to make a colossal return to FC Barcelona, his boyhood club where he first rose to prominence.

The news to stay in France comes after a busy few days for Messi where he won the Golden Ball for Argentina en route to winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar over Les Bleus.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

MLB 48 mins ago

What It Was Like Watching the Aaron Judge Home Run Chase in 2022

MLB 2 hours ago

Aaron Judge Reacts to Carlos Correa's Reported Stunning Mets Contract

La Pulga scored seven goals and logged three assists across seven games for La Albiceleste in the tournament. 

This article tagged under:

Lionel MessiArgentinaMLSInter Miami
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us