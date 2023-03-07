Report: Giants' Daniel Jones Agrees to Four-Year Deal, Saquon Barkley Gets Tagged

Report: Giants' Jones agrees to four-year deal, Barkley gets tagged originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Danny Dimes is staying put in the Big Apple.

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants reportedly agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract that includes $35 million more in incentives on Tuesday.

So #Giants QB Daniel Jones gets his deal, 4 years and $160M with $35M more available in incentives.



Saquon Barkley gets the tag. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2023

The Giants reportedly used the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley, who was also set to hit free agency when the new league gets underway next week.

Both the news of Jones’ extension and Barkley’s tag came just minutes before the 4 p.m. ET Tuesday deadline for NFL teams to use the franchise tag.

More to come…