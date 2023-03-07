New York Giants

Report: Giants' Daniel Jones Agrees to Four-Year Deal, Saquon Barkley Gets Tagged

The Giants made decisions on two key players before Tuesday's franchise tag deadline

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Report: Giants' Jones agrees to four-year deal, Barkley gets tagged originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Danny Dimes is staying put in the Big Apple.

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants reportedly agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract that includes $35 million more in incentives on Tuesday. 

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Giants reportedly used the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley, who was also set to hit free agency when the new league gets underway next week.

Both the news of Jones’ extension and Barkley’s tag came just minutes before the 4 p.m. ET Tuesday deadline for NFL teams to use the franchise tag.

More to come…

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New York Giantsnfl
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us