Report: DC United to Appoint Wayne Rooney as New Manager

Report: D.C. United to appoint Wayne Rooney as new manager originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Wayne Rooney is coming back to Major League Soccer.

This time, though, it will be from the sidelines. Rooney reportedly is returning to D.C. United as the club’s newest manager, according to Pablo Maurer of The Athletic:

DC United and Wayne Rooney have agreed on terms, multiple sources tell me tonight. Rooney, who starred for the club as a player, will be their newest manager. #DCU — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) July 11, 2022

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rooney, 36, previously played for D.C. in 2018 and 2019, where he bagged 23 goals and 13 assists in 48 appearances. He returned to England in the 2019-2020 season to play for EFL Championship side Derby County until the club hired him as their manager in November of the 2020-21 season, with Rooney appearing in 10 games before the promotion.

In his first full season in the position, however, Derby were hit with a 21-point deduction when they entered administration, which severely hurt them in the standings. The club could not recover those points and were relegated to EFL League One this past April.

The former Manchester United star now returns to MLS with another challenge on his hands. D.C. has missed the playoffs for two straight seasons, and the club is currently second-to-last place in the Eastern Conference with 17 points.