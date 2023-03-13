Source: Bears, Tremaine Edmunds Agree to Free Agent Deal

Source: Bears agree to deal with LB Tremaine Edmunds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears further bolstered their linebacker corps on Monday, agreeing to a deal with former Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport was the first to report the deal.

It is a frontloaded 4-year, $72M deal for Tremaine Edmunds, with $50M guaranteed. Huge. https://t.co/VETmU9liHL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Edmunds was a first-round pick for the Bills in 2018, became an instant starter and was a consistent contributor in the middle of their defense for five years. Edmunds started 74 games for Bills since 2018, and racked up 565 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 35 passes defended over that time. He’s recorded 100+ tackles every year of his career, too. However, Edmunds hasn’t put up the turnover numbers that Matt Eberflus covets in his players, with only five interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Edmunds primarily dropped into pass coverage for the Bills on passing downs, and according to PFF he was one of the best linebackers in pass defense in 2022. Despite the low interception numbers, Edmunds led all linebackers in pass breakups and forced incompletions last season, per PFF.

Ryan Poles also reportedly agreed to a deal with Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards on Monday. According to Rapoport, his deal is worth $19.5 million, with $12 million guaranteed. The Bears reportedly addressed the offensive line, as well, by agreeing to a deal with guard Nate Davis.

Edmunds has been named to the Pro Bowl twice, in 2019 and 2020.