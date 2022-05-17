Where, oh where, did the Phillies’ offense go? Shutout loss is team’s fourth in 36 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Utah?

Kansas?

Lancaster County?

So where exactly did the Phillies’ offense fall off the plane on the flight home from the West Coast late Sunday night?

Fresh from a 5-2 trip in which they averaged more than seven runs per game, the Phils returned home to Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night and suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of the San Diego Padres.

It was the fourth time that the Phillies have been shut out in 36 games this season. They have been held to one run in five other games.

The Phils had just one hit through six innings Tuesday night and were held to five for the game. All were singles and one was an infield hit.

The feeble offensive showing came after the Phillies' bats came up big in seven games out West against the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Phils hit .287 on the trip with 31 extra-base hits and 14 homers.

Too bad the bats didn’t make the return trip.

It didn’t help matters that the Phils were without Bryce Harper for a second straight game as he recovers from a medical procedure on his injured right elbow. The Phils have lost two straight without Harper, who might not be back until Thursday.

The loss dropped the Phillies to 17-19 with two more to play against the Padres and three to come against the Dodgers on this homestand. The Padres are 23-13. The Dodgers are 23-12.

Padres right-hander Mike Clevinger, who missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery, pitched well in just his third start of the season. He held the Phillies to just a single over five shutout innings. He walked none and struck out five.

The Phillies put a couple of men on base in the top of the seventh inning as Nick Castellanos and Jean Segura (13-game hitting streak) both singled against reliever MacKenzie Gore. The threat died when Odubel Herrera popped out and J.T. Realmuto grounded out. Realmuto went just 4 for 22 on the trip and is hitless in his last 13 at-bats.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin returned from the COVID injured list and allowed just one run over six innings. Eflin, who went 15 days between starts, gave up five hits, no walks and struck out five.

One of the hits that Eflin allowed was a ground ball through a shifted infield that the Padres turned into their first run in the fifth inning. The Padres scored two more against reliever James Norwood in the seventh. Norwood walked the first batter he faced then allowed a single to left that was misplayed by Kyle Schwarber. A run scored on the misplay.

Schwarber's night also included four strikeouts.

Zack Wheeler will look to play the role of stopper Wednesday night. Lefty Blake Snell will come off the injured list to make his season debut for the Padres.

