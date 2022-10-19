Wawa's ‘SchwarberFest' Brings Discount Hoagies in Honor of Kyle Schwarber

We already loved Kyle Schwarber for dishing out home runs (including an absolute bomb in the Phillies’ NLCS win against the Padres), and now we can also love him for inspiring Wawa to dish out deals for customers.

In honor of both Schwarber’s and the team’s success, Wawa is introducing “SchwarberFest,” a promotion that runs through the postseason and sees the company sell its signature Shorti and classic hoagies for $5 and $6 a pop, respectively.

The promotion is a spinoff of Wawa’s annual summer HoagieFest, which also coincided with Schwarber hitting homer after homer for the Phillies. After the team made the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, Wawa said, people were asking for the return of the HoagieFest to honor both Schwarber and the team.

“Philly is buzzing right now and we’ve all been talkin’ about Philly baseball at Wawa. When we saw the requests on social media for us to bring back a hoagie promotion to support our favorite leftfielder and his team any way we can, we knew we had to launch ‘SchwarberFest’ to honor Kyle and our hometown team,” Wawa Chief Customer Officer Alex Costabile said in a statement.

To take advantage of the deal, customers must download the Wawa app and register to be rewards members. After that, the deal will be applied to their mobile order.

In addition to the promotion, Wawa is also celebrating the Phillies’ success this season by donating $25,000 to Philabundance, the nonprofit food bank that helps people experiencing food insecurity around the Delaware Valley.