Phillies Have a Primary Focus at Pitching Coach in Bryan Price

Bryan Price, identified here two days ago, is the primary focus for the Phillies' pitching coach position and will get the job barring something unforeseen, multiple baseball sources tell NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Price turned down an offer to return to the Arizona Diamondbacks as pitching coach, leading some to wonder if he was moving toward an opportunity elsewhere. It looks like that opportunity will come in Philadelphia.

Price, 57, managed the Cincinnati Reds for five seasons (2014-18). Prior to that, he was the pitching coach for the Mariners, D-backs and Reds.

The Phillies' next pitching coach will be their third in as many seasons. Rick Kranitz held the job in 2018 but was fired after that season and replaced by Chris Young. Young was let go along with manager Gabe Kapler after the 2019 season.

