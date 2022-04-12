Phillies Vs. Mets: Zack Wheeler Debuts, Phils Shut Down by Tylor Megill

No late-inning magic this time: Phillies bats dead in loss to Mets originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

For the third straight game, the Phillies were held off the board for at least seven innings, and this time they couldn't muster any late magic.

Mets right-hander Tylor Megill shut them down, pitching 5⅓ shutout innings with six strikeouts and scattering three hits, two of them singles. Three Mets relievers followed with scoreless outings, including closer Edwin Diaz, who missed Monday's game while on the paternity list.

Through five games, the Phillies' offense has not started rolling yet. They had the big game on opening day with nine runs but have scored just 10 in the four games since. They lost Tuesday, 2-0, and they've been held scoreless in 26 of the last 28 innings.

Bryce Harper has had a cold start to the season, going 2 for 17 with one extra-base hit and two walks. The 1-through-4 of Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Harper and Nick Castellanos is a combined 12 for 72, hitting .167. Realmuto and Castellanos reached base in the ninth inning against Diaz but were stranded when Rhys Hoskins, representing the game-winning run, struck out.

Harper was the designated hitter Tuesday, a night after grabbing at his elbow following a throw to the plate. Manager Joe Girardi said Monday and reiterated Tuesday that Harper was fine. Girardi wants to get Harper off his feet more throughout the season by DH'ing. Castellanos started in right field.

League-wide, pitchers are ahead of hitters every April before things correct. The Phillies are hitting .224 as a team and that actually ranks 14th in MLB. Five teams are hitting under .200.

The Phillies are 3-2 heading into the swing game of the series Wednesday afternoon. They face Max Scherzer, so breaking out of this offense funk will be a challenge. Girardi said that Hoskins, one of the Phillies' most productive bats so far, will have the afternoon off. Hoskins is a 1 for 23 with 12 strikeouts against Scherzer. Jean Segura, who sat Tuesday, will be back in the lineup.

Zack Wheeler started for the Phils Tuesday and pitched well, allowing just a run over 4⅔ innings, a solo homer to the final hitter he faced, Brandon Nimmo. The Phillies can't feel good about their offensive showing Tuesday but have to feel good about how their ace looked after an abbreviated spring training that included no reps against big-league hitters in game situations.

Aaron Nola starts Wednesday when the Phils and Mets wrap up their first series at 1:05 p.m. From there, the Phillies head out on their first road trip of 2022 to Miami for four games and Colorado for three.

