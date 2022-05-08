Phillies Vs. Mets: Pete Alonso Beats Phils Almost Single-Handedly

Doubleheader sweep again eludes Phillies, who end homestand with 1 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

At some point, you'd think the Phillies would be able to finish off one of these doubleheaders.

They took Game 1 on Sunday with a one-run victory but fell flat in the series finale, losing 6-1 to the Mets. The Phillies have won both games just once in their last 28 doubleheaders dating back to 2013. Once. They've lost both games 14 times and split the other 13.

Pete Alonso did more than enough damage to secure the win for his team, hitting a two-run home run in the first inning off of lefty Cristopher Sanchez and a three-run shot in the fifth off of right-hander Nick Nelson.

In nine games against the Phillies this season, Alonso has four home runs and 13 RBI. Both are career-highs for Alonso vs. the Phils and the season series isn't even halfway over.

The Phillies are 12-16 on the season, 3-6 in nine meetings with the Mets and 4-9 against the NL East. They went 1-4 on this week's homestand.

They now hit the road for a seven-game West Coast trip filled with challenging pitching matchups. In Seattle, the Phillies are set to face Chris Flexen (3.10 ERA), Robbie Ray (2021 AL Cy Young winner) and Logan Gilbert (4-0, 1.36).

At Dodger Stadium, they're scheduled to face Clayton Kershaw (1.80 ERA), Julio Urias (1.88) and Walker Buehler (2.12).

The Phils mustered 10 hits in the first game Sunday, doing just enough to hand Max Scherzer his first regular-season loss since May 30, 2021. But after Jean Segura's solo home run in the second inning of Game 2, Chris Bassitt and the Mets' bullpen held them in check.

The 2022 Phillies have played nine series and lost seven.

Making matters worse, they could be without two members of their rotation during the trip. Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin were both placed on the COVID-related injured list Sunday morning. Eflin's absence forced the Phillies to start Sanchez on Sunday, and Wheeler's turn comes Tuesday in Seattle.

In between, Ranger Suarez will try to get them on track Monday night at T-Mobile Park.