Phillies Vs. Mets: Kyle Schwarber Caps Off Eventful Week With Game-Winning Homer

NEW YORK – Quite an eventful week of baseball it was for Kyle Schwarber.

It started with him smashing his bat and helmet to the ground and getting ejected from Sunday night's Angel Hernandez happening in Philadelphia and ended with him getting a lot of people off the hook Saturday night in New York.

Schwarber's two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning was the big blow in the Phillies' 4-1 win over the Mets at Citi Field. The blast to right-center against reliever Adam Ottavino gave the Phillies a 2-1 lead. Odubel Herrera doubled home a run later in the inning to give the Phils a two-run lead and Rhys Hoskins broke an 0-for-16 skid with a solo homer in the eighth.

Before Schwarber's homer in the seventh, the Phils had just three hits on the night -- and, for that matter, just three for the series as they were no-hit by five Mets pitchers on Friday night.

As if the lack of offense leading up to Schwarber's homer wasn't a big enough challenge for the Phillies on Saturday night, they made some costly mistakes in the early and middle innings. Nick Castellanos was picked off first base in the second inning, starting pitcher Kyle Gibson made a throwing error that led to the Mets' only run and Herrera got nabbed between third and home on a contact play in the sixth with the Phils down a run.

Schwarber helped make everything OK in the seventh.

And he had some help. Gibson mostly survived five walks and gave up just one unearned run. The bullpen was spectacular with Jose Alvarado, James Norwood, Seranthony Dominguez, Jeurys Familia and Corey Knebel all getting big outs in relief. Norwood picked up his first big-league win, Knebel a four-out save. On defense, Alec Bohm saved a run with a diving play at third base in the fourth.

The win left the Phillies at 11-11 after 22 games. The Mets are 15-7.

Despite being no-hit on Friday night, the Phils still have a chance to win the series Sunday night, though it won't be easy. They will go against three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer. He is 15-4 with a 2.47 ERA in his career against the Phillies. Zach Eflin will get the ball for the Phils.

