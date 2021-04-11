Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies Vs. Braves: Viral Heartwarming Fan Moment Is Just the Best

By Adam Hermann

Amazing heartwarming Phils-Braves fan moment goes viral originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Sometimes sports are simply a distraction from an otherwise hectic world, and then sometimes they go a little further.

Philadelphia Phillies

Complete coverage of the Fightin' Phils and their MLB rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Phillies 1 hour ago

Phillies Offense: A Peek Inside the Early Struggles

Philadelphia Phillies Apr 10

Harper Gives It Back to Heckler Who Can't Pronounce Acuña Jr.'s Last Name

During the Phillies' series-opening loss to the Braves on Friday night, a trio of baseball fans down in Georgia captured our hearts with one of the coolest and most genuine moments you'll see all season long.

During the top of the ninth, a young Phillies fan came just inches away from catching Freddie Freeman's two-run home run in their outfield seats. The ball fell down into the bullpen instead, and after a couple tries to get it to him, the young fan finally wound up with the ball - and some razzing from his father for dropping it. Gotta make the catch!

But the coolest part was yet to come. I'll let you watch the interaction below for yourself:

What an awesome moment from that father, and that son - and then from the young Braves fan who went back and thanked them both for the ball. That's so great.

No one would blame the father and son for keeping the ball after going through all that trouble to secure it. And no one would blame the son for objecting when his father suggested giving it to the young Freeman fan.

But they both went above and beyond to do a really cool thing for a fellow sports fan, because sometimes sports are just awesome.

Turns out the father's name is James Scott, a musician based down in North Carolina:

And Scott and his son won't be empty-handed for long: according to MLB reporter Jon Heyman, the Phils are sending Scott some signed Phillies gear for being the best representation of a Phillies fan the team could ask for.

It looks like the Braves might do something similar, too

All around great moment. More of this stuff, please.

Subscribe to the Phillies Talk podcastApple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia Phillies
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us