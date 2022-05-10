Phillies Trade for Corey Oswalt From Giants

Phillies pick up veteran pitcher with starting experience from Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
In need of extra options to potentially serve as a spot starter or long reliever in 2022, the Phillies acquired veteran pitcher Corey Oswalt from the San Francisco Giants and assigned him to Triple A Lehigh Valley, according to the IronPigs' transactions page.
Oswalt, 28, appeared in 26 games for the Mets from 2018-21, starting 14. The 6-foot-5 right-hander had a 4.81 ERA in those starts, three of them coming against the Phillies his rookie year. Oswalt (no relation to Roy and a different pronunciation) faced the Phils last June in relief and pitched four scoreless innings.
He had been with the Giants' Triple A affiliate in Sacramento and had a 7.11 ERA in six appearances (one start) with 17 strikeouts and six home runs allowed in 12⅔ innings.
The Phillies do not have many options to start games or provide length beyond their five-man rotation of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, Kyle Gibson and Zach Eflin. Wheeler and Eflin are currently on the COVID-related injured list. The only options the Phillies have on the 40-man roster to spot start in their place are lefties Cristopher Sanchez and Bailey Falter, who were each sent to Triple A recently to stretch out as starters. Sanchez started the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets and threw 51 pitches. Falter has started two games at Triple A and topped out 40 pitches over three innings.
The Phillies will need to figure out who starts Wednesday in Wheeler's place and Friday for Eflin.