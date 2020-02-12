What to Know Tickets for the Phillies games with the best giveaways and promotions this season at Citizens Bank Park are up for grabs.

Single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday.

Ticket prices vary by game and seat.

Hope and optimism are in full effect as the Phillies start spring training in Clearwater this week.

Fans looking forward to the 2020 season can make sure they get their seats at Citizens Bank Park when single-game regular season tickets go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. online at the Citizens Bank Park box office. Opening Day is April 2 against the Brewers.

“Baseball season is finally upon us,” Phillies senior vice president, ticket operations and projects John Weber said.

So are fun promotions.

Among the giveaways this season at a Phillie Phanatic Knit Hat for children on April 19, a crossbody clutch for women on May 3, a beach towel on May 31, Bryce Harper bobblehead on June 28 and the back-to-school gym bag on Aug. 23.

Some of the other games surely to sell fast are Weather Education Day with the NBC10/Telemundo62 First Alert Weather teams on May 14, Roy Hallady Number Retirement Night on May 29, 1920s City Series Retro Night when the Oakland (formely Philadelphia) Athletics come to town on June 12 and Brothers Osborne Postgame Concert on July 25.

Go Phillies!