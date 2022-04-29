Phillies No-Hit by Mets in Series-Opening Loss

Phillies' winning streak ends painfully in New York no-no originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

NEW YORK -- What a buzzkill.

The Phillies' season-best, four-game winning streak came to a crashing halt Friday night when their high-priced lineup was no-hit by five New York Mets pitchers in a 3-0 loss at Citi Field.

It was the 20th time in franchise history that the Phillies were no-hit and first since Josh Beckett of the Los Angeles Dodgers did it to them on May 25, 2014 at Citizens Bank Park.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Mets starter Tylor Megill improved to 4-0 with five no-hit innings. He was followed by Drew Smith, Joely Rodriguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Diaz.

Diaz struck out Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto to end it.

Despite not giving up a hit, Mets pitchers were far from perfect. They struck out 12 Phillies hitters but walked six.

Megill, a 6-7 right-hander with a big fastball, has beaten the Phillies twice this season. He has not allowed a run in 10 1/3 innings against the Phillies.

The no-hitter was just the second in Mets history. Johan Santana pitched the only other Mets' no-hitter on June 1, 2012.

The loss dropped the Phillies to 10-11 while the Mets improved their majors-best record to 15-6.

Aaron Nola took the loss to fall to 1-3. He allowed seven hits, one of which was a homer, three runs, no walks and struck out nine.

Nola came into the game on the heels of seven shutout innings against Milwaukee in his previous start. The right-hander opened the night with four scoreless innings and struck out seven over that span. In the fifth, he gave up a leadoff single to Eduardo Escobar, a one-out double to Mark Canha and a two-run single to Jeff McNeil.

The Mets increased their lead to 3-0 when cleanup man Pete Alonso clubbed a first-pitch changeup from Nola over the left-field wall with two outs in the sixth.

Alonso has four homers and seven RBIs in 35 career at-bats against Nola.

The Phillies entered the game riding a four-game winning streak. All the wins came against Colorado at Citizens Bank Park. The Phils had 36 hits in the series and scored 32 runs, 10 of which were unearned as the Rockies played some ugly defense.

During the four-game sweep of Colorado, Phillies hitters dodged cold temperatures and took pre-game batting practice in the indoor batting cages. The practice continued before Friday night's series opener against the Mets. Ballplayers are superstitious, you know.

"If it ain't broke," Rhys Hoskins said with a shrug before the game.

It'll be interesting to see if the Phillies take batting practice on the field before the second game of the series Saturday night.

Despite not getting any hits Friday night, the Phillies did have one decent scoring chance against Megill. The right-hander issued two walks in the fifth but pitched out of trouble by striking out Odubel Herrera on three pitches to end the threat.

The Phillies will look to right themselves Saturday night behind right-hander Kyle Gibson. The Mets will send right-hander Taijuan Walker to the mound.