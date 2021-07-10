Phillies' Alec Bohm Placed in COVID Protocol

Alec Bohm placed in COVID protocol a few hours after homering for Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Alec Bohm left Saturday’s Phillies game and was placed in COVID protocol, just as he’s finally heating up from a power perspective.

Bohm hit a two-run home run and singled in three at-bats Saturday before being lifted in the Phillies’ eight-run eighth inning for Didi Gregorius. Ronald Torreyes, who started at short, shifted over to third base.

“COVID protocols,” manager Joe Girardi said after the Phils’ 11-2 win. “We’ll know more as time goes on. That’s all I can give you right now.”

Bohm has hit .310 over his last 98 plate appearances with five doubles, two homers and 15 RBI. He experienced immediate success as a rookie in 2020, hitting .338 overall and .452 with runners in scoring position, but entered Saturday’s game hitting 99 points lower.

Bohm has had trouble in particular with fastballs inside. His up-the-middle/opposite-field approach has not enabled him to cover that part of the zone and it’s where pitchers have attacked him.

Sunday is the Phillies’ final game before the All-Star break. If Bohm is forced to miss time afterward, Brad Miller could be an option at third base. He’s started four games there for the Phils this season. Miller hit three home runs Thursday at Wrigley Field and has an .812 OPS in 173 plate appearances. He’s not a strong defender at third, though neither is Bohm.

Girardi could also optimize for defense by using Torreyes, who continues to produce for the Phillies. Torreyes has been their best infield defender and has held his own at the plate. He had three hits Saturday with an RBI single and a double.

