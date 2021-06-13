Didi Gregorius Has Injury Setback, Won't Rejoin Phillies for a While

Phillies lineup won't be whole for a while as Didi Gregorius experiences setback originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies had hoped to take the final step to having a healthy lineup this week, but it does not look like that will happen.

Shortstop Didi Gregorius, who had been playing on an injury rehabilitation assignment at Triple A Lehigh Valley, experienced a setback in his recovery from a bone bruise on his right elbow.

"He had a little stiffness and a little soreness," manager Joe Girardi said. "We worked it out and we're hoping that he's back in the lineup soon."

Gregorius did not accompany the Phillies to the West Coast, where they will play the Dodgers and Giants this week. He played for Lehigh Valley on Wednesday and Thursday. He had three hits, including a homer, on Thursday but has not appeared since. He has not played for the Phillies since May 12, so he will need more at-bats in the minors before returning.

Gregorius landed on the elbow while making a catch behind second base in a game on April 16. He continued to play, then missed a few days, came back and ultimately went on the injured list on May 13 with what he called "a huge bump" on his elbow.

Before going to Lehigh Valley last week, Gregorius said the swelling had gone down and the issue had cleared.

With Gregorius out indefinitely, the Phillies will continue to play Ronald Torreyes at shortstop. Luke Williams and Jean Segura can also play the position.

