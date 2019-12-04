At the Yard Podcast: Reacting to the Huge Zack Wheeler News

Ricky Bottalico and Corey Seidman react to the big news of the Phillies agreeing to a five-year deal with Zack Wheeler on the latest At The Yard podcast.

They also discuss the possibility of the Phillies signing Didi Gregorius, Cole Hamels heading to the Braves, and much more.

• Initial impressions of the signing

• What the guys like most about Wheeler

• Was this the right price?

• Bittersweet day with Hamels to Braves

• Phillies still need to add another good SP

• One Wheeler concern

• The market for Anthony Rendon





