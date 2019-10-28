At The Yard Podcast: Joe Girardi Is 1 for 1 as Phillies Enter Next Phase of Offseason

Corey Seidman and Ricky Bottalico discuss what they liked hearing from Joe Girardi and what the next phase of the Phillies' offseason could look like on the latest At The Yard podcast.

• What did the guys like hearing the most from Joe Girardi on Monday?

• It wasn't what Girardi said but how he said it

• Rules in the clubhouse

• Pitching coach update

• Could Phillies target free-agent relievers first?

• Any lessons from World Series?

Subscribe and rate At The Yard:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Spotify / Stitcher / Art19