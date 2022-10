Kyle Schwarber will be in the batters box at 8:03 p.m. on Friday night as the Philadelphia Phillies take the diamond in Houston to face off against the Astros in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series.

Back in Philadelphia, meanwhile, the city and entire region is electric with Phils Phever.

From Schwarber-themed hoagie deals at Wawa to red beer at McGillin's, follow along with our World Series live blog for all of your Phillies coverage this World Series.