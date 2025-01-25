Flyers follow up 3 straight wins with 2 straight losses for third time

The Flyers have once again lost momentum after a positive stretch.

They fell to the Islanders, 3-1, Friday night at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Tyson Foerster scored the team's lone goal, providing a lead that didn't last long.

Friday night didn't look like a favorable spot for the Flyers. They were coming off a 6-1 loss Thursday night to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Meanwhile, the Islanders hadn't played since Monday and that was a home game.

John Tortorella's club is now 1-7-1 in the second game of back-to-back sets and has been outscored 39-24.

The Flyers (22-22-6) have won three straight games three times this season. Each time, they've lost at least their next two games. Just way too up and down.

They're 1-1-0 against the Islanders (20-20-7) with two more matchups to go.

• Ivan Fedotov turned away 24 of 27 shots. Could the Flyers have used a few more saves? Sure, but Fedotov really wasn't a problem.

The Flyers allowed two goals in 55 seconds of the first period to relinquish a 1-0 lead. They had breakdowns that turned into odd-man rushes.

In the second period, New York hurt the Flyers again with transition offense. Brock Nelson scored on a shot that Fedotov could have stopped. It was one that the Flyers needed a save.

Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin entered 9-3-2 with a 1.68 goals-against average and .943 save percentage lifetime against the Flyers. He notched win No. 10 by denying 29 of the Flyers' 30 shots.

• Cam York had to exit 6:23 minutes into the action after taking a hard hit from Alexander Romanov. But the 24-year-old defenseman was able to return at the start of the second period and finished the game with 17:12 minutes.

The check on York appeared to be clean as it was shoulder to shoulder and he had just unleashed a shot.

York's return was big because the Flyers were already without Egor Zamula, who missed the game because of an upper-body ailment. He's considered day to day.

Erik Johnson entered the lineup for Zamula. The veteran defenseman played his first game since Nov. 20 and had an assist.

• The Flyers are scheduled to practice Sunday at 11 a.m. ET in Voorhees, New Jersey before they host the Devils on Monday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

