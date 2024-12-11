Konecny scores twice, Flyers halt 3-game skid with complete effort

The Flyers snapped a three-game losing streak with one of their best performances of the season.

They dismantled the Blue Jackets, 5-3, Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The Flyers were up 5-1 over halfway through the third period and yielded only 18 shots for the game.

Travis Konecny led the way for the Flyers (13-12-4) with a pair of goals. The two-time All-Star is playing the best hockey of his career. With 15 goals and 19 assists, he's on pace for 96 points.

Travis Konecny scored his second goal of the game, and 15th of the season, late in the second period against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Noah Cates, Owen Tippett and Morgan Frost also found the back of the net, while 11 Flyers factored into the team's offense.

John Tortorella's club has earned at least a point in 12 of its last 16 games (9-4-3).

Tuesday night was the first of four meetings between the Flyers and Blue Jackets (12-13-3).

• In his second start back from a lower-body injury, Samuel Ersson made 15 saves.

The Flyers gave him a 2-0 lead in the first period and held Columbus to just four shots.

The Blue Jackets cracked him in the second period with a power play goal from Zach Werenski. The Flyers' penalty kill has surrendered eight goals over the last five games. Prior to this, it had allowed just 10 through the first 24 games.

Columbus netminder Elvis Merzlikins stopped 19 of the Flyers' 24 shots.

• After celebrating his 20th birthday Monday, Matvei Michkov extended his point streak to a season-best five games. He has three goals and seven assists on the streak.

Michkov has continued to pad his lead in the rookie scoring race with 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) through 27 games, making him a point-per-game player right now.

He had two helpers Tuesday night. The first was on Konecny's first goal, which came on the power play and ballooned the Flyers' advantage to 3-0 in the second period.

The prized rookie winger has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) on the power play this season. Last season, Frost was the Flyers' power play point leader with 11 (three goals, eight assists).

Frost had a multi-point effort, as well, Tuesday night (one goal, one assist).

• The Flyers know Tippett is a streaky goal scorer. And when he's on a good run, he can score them in bunches.

We're seeing it now as the 25-year-old winger scored his fifth goal in the last five games. Before this stretch, Tippett had four goals in the first 24 games of the season.

His marker Tuesday night came 6:19 minutes after Cates staked the Flyers to a 1-0 lead.

Owen Tippett's seeing-eye shot was his fifth goal in his last five games and gave the Flyers a 2-0 lead in the first period against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

• Tortorella was "very encouraged" by Jamie Drysdale's performance Sunday night as the defenseman returned from an upper-body injury.

The 22-year-old definitely built on it Tuesday night, finishing with an assist and a plus-3 rating.

• Nick Seeler dropped the gloves with Mathieu Olivier in the second period. Seeler was defending his rookie teammate Emil Andrae, who took a big hit from Olivier. The Blue Jackets' winger was whistled for an elbow on the hit.

Seeler and Olivier are no slouches in the fighting department.

• The Flyers are back in action Thursday when they host the Red Wings (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

