Poehling forced out of Flyers-Islanders game after taking big hit

Tortorella and the Flyers were not happy with the hit from Tsyplakov in the first period

By Jordan Hall

Ryan Poehling suffered an upper-body injury Thursday night when he took a hard hit from Islanders forward Maxim Tsyplakov in the first period at UBS Arena.

The Flyers' 26-year-old center was ruled out for the game. He went spinning to the ice as Tsyplakov connected with the area of Poehling's shoulder and head. Poehling was shaken up and needed help off the ice.

After video review, there was no penalty assessed on the play, which left John Tortorella and the Flyers incensed.

Poehling has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 43 games this season. If he's to miss time, the Flyers could move Scott Laughton to the middle and put Olle Lycksell back in the lineup on the wing.

