takeoff with john clark

Takeoff with John Clark: LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson on Saquon Barkley, Chip Kelly and 25 and 10 Show

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

McCoy and Jackson on Takeoff

On the latest episode of the Takeoff podcast, LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson talk about teaming up again for "The 25 and 10 Show" and if the Eagles' new offense could rival their team with Michael Vick.

00:00 - LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson
00:53 - Th2 25 and 10 Show
01:31 - Doing a podcast together
03:18 - Training together
04:52 - Work ethic
07:12 - Best offense of all-time
10:39 - Leaving Philly
12:21 - Barkley vs. McCoy
18:23 - Pass team first?
22:21 - Run the ball
24:44 - Haason Reddick
28:09 - Hall of Fame
32:50 - Andy Reid
36:51 - Chip Kelly
42:23 - Jason Kelce

