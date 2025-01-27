Eagles to face Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

Super Bowl LIX will be a rematch.

The Eagles crushed the Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship Game and then got to watch as the Chiefs took down the Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game a few hours later.

This sets up a rematch between the Eagles and Chiefs from Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix after the 2022 season. The Chiefs came from behind in that one to hoist the Lombardi.

Super Bowl LIX will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Superdome in New Orleans at 6:30 p.m. The game will be televised on FOX.

The Chiefs this season had the best regular season record in the AFC at 15-2 and earned the No. 1 seed in the conference. After their first-round bye in the playoffs, they beat the Texans in the divisional round and then beat the Bills on Sunday in the conference championship.

The Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions and the Eagles are all that stands in their way from a three-peat. Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and co. have now made it to the Super Bowl in five of the last six seasons. They won in 2023, 2022 and 2019 and lost in 2020 to the Buccaneers.

No team has ever won three consecutive Super Bowls. The previous eight teams to win two in a row have failed to win that elusive third-straight. In fact, the Eagles are just the fourth team to ever reach three Super Bowls in a row. Mahomes is the third starting quarterback to reach the Super Bowl five times, joining Tom Brady (10) and John Elway (5).

While the Chiefs won 15 games in the regular season, it wasn’t always pretty. There were some smoke and mirrors but they kept finding ways to win and that No. 1 seed really paid off. Their only loss this season before Week 18 was against the Bills in Week 11.

While most people still think about Mahomes and Travis Kelce when they hear about the Chiefs, this version of the team is led by its defense. Steve Spagnuolo’s defense was ranked 4th in the NFL in points and 9th in yards this season. The Chiefs’ offense was middle-of-the-pack: 15th in points and 16th in yards.

Mahomes this season had a bit of a down year statistically. He threw for under 4,000 yards with just 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Mahomes wasn’t even named to the Pro Bowl. But he’s a big-game quarterback and a three-time Super Bowl MVP. He played through an injury to win the award against the Eagles a couple years ago.

In Super Bowl LII, Nick Sirianni’s Eagles had a 10-point lead at halftime but the Chiefs scored 24 second-half points to win 38-35. It was a crushing loss for Jalen Hurts and the Birds.

