Saints reportedly plan to conduct in-person interview with Kellen Moore this week

The Eagles are going to New Orleans to play in Super Bowl LIX and there’s a chance Kellen Moore doesn’t leave.

In this bye week before the Eagles fly to New Orleans, the Saints are planning to conduct and in-person interview with the Eagles’ offensive coordinator for their head coaching position, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday evening.

The Saints could be flying to Philly as soon as Monday, according to the report.

The last time the Eagles played in a Super Bowl one of their coordinators was hired away by that local team (Jonathan Gannon by the Cardinals) and now there’s a chance it happens again.

Moore, 36, is coming off what was perhaps his best game as the Eagles’ OC in the NFC Championship Game. The Eagles scored 55 points and 8 of their 11 drives resulted in touchdowns.

During this hiring cycle, Moore last week interviewed virtually for three jobs: Saints, Cowboys and Jaguars. Since then, the Jaguars hired former Buccaneers OC Liam Cohen and the Cowboys hired their own offensive coordinator Brian Shottenheimer. Because of Moore’s history in Dallas, he was thought to be a strong candidate for that job.

While head coach Nick Sirianni doesn’t want to lose Moore, he has said he thinks his OC would make a great head coach.

“I think Kellen is very detailed in everything that he does,” Sirianni said in the playoffs. “Very smart. Played at a very high level and done this at a very high level, so can relate to the players in that aspect.Puts the guys in good positions to succeed. Can lead men. Is a good leader of men.

“You know, as I get to sit here and watch him install the offense, just you can see that and you can say, ‘Man, he'd be great in front of the team.’ He's in front of the offense right now, but, man, he'd be great in front of the entire team, inspiring the team, getting his message across to the team, coaching football to the team. You know, coaching the ins and outs of football.

“Just can't say enough good things about what he's done here as our coordinator, how much I think of him as a play-caller and offensive coordinator. I think of him very highly as a person. A great man of character and everything he stands for. I think he would be a great head coach. I have no doubt in my mind. He will be a great head coach.”

Moore is finishing up his first season as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator after holding that job with the Chargers in 2023. Before that, Moore served four seasons as the Cowboys’ OC after coaching quarterbacks for a year after his retirement as a player in Dallas.

The Eagles had their ups and downs on offense this season but had a tremendous performance in the NFC Championship Game and they would obviously like to keep Moore for a second season. During Jalen Hurts five years in the NFL, he has already had four offensive coordinators and hasn’t been shy about his yearning for more stability.

