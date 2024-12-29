Eagles' Kenny Pickett questionable to return vs. Cowboys

Kenny Pickett was forced to leave the Cowboys game in the third quarter and the Eagles’ backup quarterback is questionable to return with a ribs injury.

Pickett on Sunday got the start in place of a concussion Jalen Hurts and put together a really solid performance before taking a couple shots to his injured ribs early in the third quarter.

The second shot came on a 3rd-and-goal when Pickett scrambled and found A.J. Brown in the end zone for a touchdown that was called back for holding. Micah Parsons delivered the hit. Earlier in the drive, DT Osa Odighizuwa was flagged for a late hit on Pickett.

Pickett injured his ribs last week after entering the game against the Commanders and was limited this week in practice. He wore some extra padding in his flak jacket for this game.

Tanner McKee took over for Pickett to finish off the drive. The Eagles’ third quarterback in this game is the recently signed Ian Book, who was added to the 53-man roster on Saturday after spending part of the week on the practice squad.

If Pickett’s day is over, he put together a gutty performance. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown and had a rushing touchdown on a Tush Push. It was a solid performance from the veteran.

This is the first regular-season action of McKee’s two-year career. The Eagles drafted him in the sixth round last year out of Stanford. McKee had a strong training camp this summer.

