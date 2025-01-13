Philadelphia Eagles

NFL announces date/time for Eagles' divisional round game

The Eagles beat the Packers in a 22-10 win on Sunday and advance to the NFC divisional round.

By Dave Zangaro

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Eagles don’t know who they’re playing in the divisional round but they know when they’ll play.

The NFL announced on Sunday night that the Eagles will host the winner of the Vikings-Rams game next Sunday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. on NBC.

On Monday night, the Eagles will be watching the 5-seeded Vikings face the 4-seeded Rams in the final game of the NFC wild-card round. The winner will earn a trip to Philly for the divisional round to face the Eagles, who beat the Packers 22-10 on Sunday.

Here’s the full NFL divisional round schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 18

AFC — (4) Texans at (1) Chiefs, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN/ABC

NFC — (6) Commanders at (1) Lions on FOX

Sunday, Jan. 19

NFC — (5) Vikings/(4)Rams at (2) Eagles, 3 p.m. on NBC

AFC — (3) Ravens at (2) Bills, 6:30 p.m. on CBS

The Eagles did not face the Vikings this season but beat the Rams 37-20 in Week 12.

The Vikings and Rams play on Monday Night Football as the final wild-card game of the weekend. The game was moved to Arizona because of wildfires in Los Angeles.

