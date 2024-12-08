Live updates: Saquon Barkley goes for a franchise record in Eagles-Panthers

What to Know The Eagles (10-2) host the Panthers (3-9) Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field and look to keep an eight-game winning streak alive.

While the Eagles are focused on today's matchup, they can clinch a playoff berth with some help in Week 14.

After ruling out Reed Blankenship (concussion) and Dallas Goedert (knee), the Eagles placed Goedert on Injured Reserve.

Saquon Barkley has a chance to break LeSean McCoy's single-season record and McCoy is pulling for him.

From Jordan Mailata vs. Jadeveon Clowney to Jalen Carter vs. Robert Hunt, here are some key matchups to watch.

Follow along for live updates as the Eagles host the Panthers in the Week 14 matchup.