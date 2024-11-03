Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles blog
Live Updates

Live updates: Eagles look for 4th straight win in Week 9 vs. Jaguars

By Brooke Destra

What to Know

  • The Eagles (5-2) host the Jaguars (2-6) Sunday at 4:05 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.
  • Jalen Hurts vs. Trevor Lawrence highlight the Week 9 matchup.
  • Doug Pederson returns to Philadelphia: Earlier in the week, Nick Sirianni shared his appreciation of Pederson for the help he received while acclimating to the Eagles head coaching job in 2021.
  • Why Reuben Frank doesn't expect a huge trade-deadline move from Howie Roseman, a look at the greatest seasons ever by Eagles running backs and more in the latest Eagles Observations.
  • Coverage begins 3:00 p.m. with Eagles Pregame Live on NBC Sports Philadelphia, with Postgame Live airing immediately once the game goes final.

Follow along for live updates from Lincoln Financial Field as the Eagles host the Jaguars in the Week 9 matchup.

This article tagged under:

Eagles blog
