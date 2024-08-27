Kelce brothers reportedly sign new podcast deal worth millions with Amazon's Wondery

The Kelce brothers are taking their podcast to new heights, literally.

Jason and Travis Kelce have reportedly inked a new podcast deal worth more than $100 million.

Variety reports that the former Eagle and the current tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs signed a three-year pact with Wondery, Amazon's leading podcast studio and publisher.

This deal would give the company exclusive ad sales and distribution rights to the brother's weekly fan-favorite sports podcast series, "New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce."

This news comes ahead of the season three premiere, with all new episodes from the podcast's third season starting on Thursday.

"We couldn't be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of New Heights,” the Kelce brothers said in a news release. “We love this show and the fan base that has grown with us over the last two seasons. Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to new heights! We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership. We are thrilled to start Season 3—see you soon, 92%ers!"

Just in time for the NFL season, fans can tune in to "New Heights" on all podcast services and listen early and ad-free on Wondery+.