Jason Kelce lost his Super Bowl ring in the strangest way possible

Jason Kelce lost his Super Bowl LII ring in a vat of chili.

Yes, that is a real sentence.

In the latest New Heights podcast, the former Eagle discussed his adventurous weekend in Cincinnati with his brother, Travis, as they had a live taping of their show.

A sold out crowd witnessed games, sports talk, and yes, Kelce losing his Super Bowl ring in a game specifically created because of how often he misplaces it. Kind of ironic.

The game "Jason Lost His Ring" involved two kid pools loaded with Skyline Chili, cheese and spaghetti. Mixed into the concoction were socks that had fake rings and one Super Bowl ring inside. The task was to find the real thing.

As it turns out … no one could.

"I legitimately lost my Super Bowl ring in this event," Kelce said. "They could not find it."

Luckily, Kelce didn't seem too stressed about the situation.

"It's just a hunk of metal," Kelce said. "I'll just have another one made, I think … they can do that, right?"

… Not too sure how that would work but hopefully it all gets sorted out.

We might’ve taken the “Jason lost his ring” bit too far this time 😬 pic.twitter.com/T2et6ccrNr — New Heights (@newheightshow) April 17, 2024

