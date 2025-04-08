Free agent Justin Simmons seems very interested in joining Eagles

The Eagles have an open starting spot at safety and a former Pro Bowler with experience in their defense is still available as a free agent.

It seems like a pretty good fit, right?

Well, Justin Simmons was on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams on Tuesday and was asked how much his relationship with Eagles DC Vic Fangio and DBs coach Christian Parker could tilt the scales as he figures out where he’ll be playing in 2025.

And Simmons definitely seems interested in coming to Philly.

“It really does. As honest as I can be, a lot of it too, going back to your question earlier about Atlanta, there was a lot of new, right? There was a new system, there’s a new way to do it,” Simmons said. “Going to Philly with Vic, you know exactly what you’re getting out of me and I know exactly what I’m getting out of them. Because I’ve been in the system. I still have a ways to go to mastering it but there’s some things and nuances that I know that Vic likes, that I know that Christian Parker likes. I think I could really help in that area.

“Obviously, them moving on from C.J. (Gardner-Johnson) and what he’s poured into that city there is big shoes to fill. But I love what they have going on with (Reed) Blankenship and the rest of the supporting cast there. So I don’t know. It’s interesting. I’m excited to see what happens.”

The Eagles last month traded starting safety Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans for offensive guard Kenyon Green and a pick-swap, which has created an open spot in the Eagles’ secondary next to Blankenship. That job could end up going to former third-round pick Sydney Brown but that’s not a given. The job could also end up going to a high pick depending on how the draft shakes out later this month.

Simmons, 31, played for Fangio and Parker earlier in his career with the Denver Broncos and found great success in that defense. Simmons played three seasons for Fangio and three seasons for Parker with an overlap in the middle. In that five-year span with at least one of them, from 2019-2023, Simmons was a two-time Pro Bowler and had 23 interceptions, 51 pass breakups and 408 combined tackles.

Before signing with the Falcons in 2024, Simmons played the first eight years of his NFL career in Denver. Simmons’ one-year deal with the Falcons was worth $7.5 million in 2024. Simmons started 16 games for the Falcons last year.

It’s worth noting that Simmons didn’t sign with Atlanta until August. That’s important because the Eagles have been playing the compensatory pick game this offseason and won’t be eager to cancel out a pick they can expect to get for the 2026 draft. And any player signed after the draft doesn’t count toward that comp pick formula.

Just last year, the Eagles expected to draft an offensive tackle and when they didn’t, they immediately signed Mekhi Becton. Something similar could happen with Simmons if he remains available through this month.

The Eagles had a great secondary and a great defense in 2024 but there are some questions moving forward. The Eagles this offseason traded Gardner-Johnson and they cut ties with veteran cornerback Darius Slay. That leaves two jobs open in the five-man secondary. The returning starters are Blankenship at safety, Quinyon Mitchell at outside corner and Cooper DeJean at nickel.