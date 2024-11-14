Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles

Jalen Hurts raises more than $100K for air conditioning in Philly schools

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has raised more than $100,000 for air conditioning in Philly schools so far this season

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is putting up big numbers both on and off the field. Hurts’ foundation reached the $100,000 milestone in his ongoing campaign to donate $5,000 to air conditioning units in Philadelphia schools for every touchdown he scores this season.

With 22 touchdowns through 10 weeks so far, Hurts will donate $110,000 to Philadelphia schools as part of his “Keep It Cool Initiative.” Hurts’ foundation reached the $100,000 benchmark during the Eagles’ blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

In 2023, the Keep It Cool Initiative provided air conditioning and electrical infrastructure upgrades for over 5,000 students, staff and teachers in the Philadelphia School District.

At the start of the 2024-25 school year, 63 Philadelphia schools had to dismiss early amid extreme heat due to inadequate air conditioning. Fans can contribute to the Keep It Cool Initiative through the Jalen Hurts Foundation website.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Eagles
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us