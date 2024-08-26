Back to school

63 Philly schools to dismiss early Tuesday, Wednesday, amid extreme heat

Officials said 63 Philadelphia schools without adequate air conditioning will dismiss early on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 due to excessive heat

By David Chang

As students return to classes this week, dozens of Philadelphia schools without adequate air conditioning will dismiss early on Tuesday and Wednesday due to excessive heat throughout the region.

The following schools in the Philadelphia School District will dismiss three hours earlier than normal on Tuesday, Aug. 27, and Wednesday, Aug. 28:

  1. AMY Northwest
  2. Anderson, Marian
  3. Bache-Martin
  4. Blaine, James
  5. Bridesburg Annex
  6. Building 21 
  7. Castor Gardens 
  8. Catharine, Joseph
  9. Comegys, B. 
  10. Comly Watson 
  11. Crossan Kennedy 
  12. Disston, Hamilton
  13. Dunbar, Paul 
  14. Ellwood
  15. Emlen, Eleanor
  16. Fell, D Newlin
  17. Fitzpatrick, A.
  18. Fox Chase
  19. Franklin, Ben HS
  20. Girard, Stephen 
  21. Harding, Warren 
  22. Henry, Charles 
  23. Hill-Freedman 
  24. Hopkinson, Francis 
  25. Houston, Henry 
  26. Howe, Julia 
  27. Jenks, Abram 
  28. Jenks, John S 
  29. Kirkbride, E. 
  30. Lamberton
  31. Lingelbach, Anna 
  32. Loesche
  33. Ludlow, James 
  34. McCloskey, John 
  35. McClure, A.
  36. McMichael, M.
  37. Meredith, William 
  38. Mitchell, Weir 
  39. Moore, J. Hampton 
  40. MYA 
  41. Nebinger, George
  42. Olney Elementary 
  43. Overbrook Education Center Annex 
  44. Overbrook ES 
  45. Parkway West 
  46. Patterson, John
  47. Rhawnhurst
  48. Roosevelt, T. 
  49. Rowen, William 
  50. Roxborough HS 
  51. Sayre, William 
  52. Sharswood, George
  53. Sheppard, Issac 
  54. SLA (BFHS) 
  55. South Phila. HS
  56. Spring Garden 
  57. Spruance, Gilbert
  58. Sullivan, James 
  59. Tilden, William 
  60. The U School 
  61. Wagner, Gen. Louis 
  62. Waring, Laura 
  63. Washington, Martha

All other schools in the Philadelphia School District will operate on a normal schedule this week, officials said.

“The School District of Philadelphia monitors temperatures and makes decisions in alignment with the inclement weather and emergency protocol,” a school district spokesperson wrote. “In extreme heat and during the summer months, the District encourages families to please remember to keep their children hydrated and dressed in light-colored and lightweight clothing, and be sure they wear sunscreen. They can also review this Keeping Kids Safe When Temperatures Soar resource for other helpful tips.”

Temperatures are expected to reach the 90s in the Philadelphia area on Tuesday and Wednesday with high humidity.

