As students return to classes this week, dozens of Philadelphia schools without adequate air conditioning will dismiss early on Tuesday and Wednesday due to excessive heat throughout the region.

The following schools in the Philadelphia School District will dismiss three hours earlier than normal on Tuesday, Aug. 27, and Wednesday, Aug. 28:

AMY Northwest Anderson, Marian Bache-Martin Blaine, James Bridesburg Annex Building 21 Castor Gardens Catharine, Joseph Comegys, B. Comly Watson Crossan Kennedy Disston, Hamilton Dunbar, Paul Ellwood Emlen, Eleanor Fell, D Newlin Fitzpatrick, A. Fox Chase Franklin, Ben HS Girard, Stephen Harding, Warren Henry, Charles Hill-Freedman Hopkinson, Francis Houston, Henry Howe, Julia Jenks, Abram Jenks, John S Kirkbride, E. Lamberton Lingelbach, Anna Loesche Ludlow, James McCloskey, John McClure, A. McMichael, M. Meredith, William Mitchell, Weir Moore, J. Hampton MYA Nebinger, George Olney Elementary Overbrook Education Center Annex Overbrook ES Parkway West Patterson, John Rhawnhurst Roosevelt, T. Rowen, William Roxborough HS Sayre, William Sharswood, George Sheppard, Issac SLA (BFHS) South Phila. HS Spring Garden Spruance, Gilbert Sullivan, James Tilden, William The U School Wagner, Gen. Louis Waring, Laura Washington, Martha

All other schools in the Philadelphia School District will operate on a normal schedule this week, officials said.

“The School District of Philadelphia monitors temperatures and makes decisions in alignment with the inclement weather and emergency protocol,” a school district spokesperson wrote. “In extreme heat and during the summer months, the District encourages families to please remember to keep their children hydrated and dressed in light-colored and lightweight clothing, and be sure they wear sunscreen. They can also review this Keeping Kids Safe When Temperatures Soar resource for other helpful tips.”

Temperatures are expected to reach the 90s in the Philadelphia area on Tuesday and Wednesday with high humidity.