Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
jalen hurts

Looks like Hurts' iPhone background has a painful purpose

Hurts sees that Chiefs confetti every day

By Jordan Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

Think Jalen Hurts is a tad motivated following the Eagles' Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs?

Apparently, whenever he picks up his iPhone, he feels that 38-35 defeat from February.

In an Instagram story over the weekend, Ty Zentner, the Eagles' rookie punter, inadvertently captured what appears to be Hurts' iPhone wallpaper. The picture is of Hurts, moments after the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII loss, walking off the State Farm Stadium field as red and yellow Chiefs-themed confetti showers on the quarterback.

The shot of Hurts in defeat was taken by Ryan Kang for the Associated Press.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is hoping images from that night serve as fuel for his team this season.

“I think my point was, it's OK to use this as motivation,” Sirianni said just before the Eagles broke for their summer break. “You should use it as motivation. But the end goal is not just to say, ‘I'm going there.’ It's about the process.”

Sure seems like Hurts wants to remember the pain of the confetti as part of his process.

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles

Kelly green rush: Eagles fans excited about new/old jerseys

Eagles news

Eagles to wear kelly green alternate jerseys twice in 2023

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

jalen hurtsEagles analysis
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us