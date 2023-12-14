The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the primetime spotlight looking for a bounce-back win.

After starting the year 10-1, Nick Sirianni’s squad has dropped consecutive games to fellow NFC contenders. They lost a marquee Week 13 contest at home to the San Francisco 49ers and were drubbed by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 14.

The road defeat in Dallas ended a daunting run in the Eagles’ schedule where they played five consecutive games against playoff contenders. They will face another possible playoff team in Week 15, but it’s a significant dropoff from their recent competition.

The Eagles will fly to Seattle for a Monday Night Football matchup with the Seahawks. Pete Carroll’s team is in the midst of a four-game skid after starting the year 6-3. Like the Eagles, their last two losses have come against the Cowboys and 49ers.

Which team will return to the win column on Monday night? Here is how you can watch the upcoming Eagles-Seahawks showdown:

When is the Eagles vs. Seahawks Monday Night Football game?

The Eagles will face the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle on Monday, Dec. 18.

The Week 15 matchup was originally supposed to be a Sunday afternoon game, but the NFL moved the game as part of its first ever Monday Night Football flex. The New England Patriots were originally supposed to host the Kansas City Chiefs in the primetime slot, but the league decided to move that game to 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

What time is the Eagles vs. Seahawks Monday Night Football game?

Kickoff for Eagles-Seahawks is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

How to watch Eagles vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football

Eagles-Seahawks will air on ESPN and ABC with Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline) on the call.

How to stream Eagles vs. Seahawks live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: ESPN.com, ESPN+, ABC.com

Mobile app: ESPN app

How to watch Eagles pregame and postgame coverage

Birds Huddle will begin at 6 p.m. ET and Eagles Pregame Live begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles Postgame Live begins on NBC Sports Philadelphia immediately after the game.

How to listen to Eagles vs. Seahawks on the radio

Eagles games can be heard on 94WIP throughout the season. Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst) will be on the call.

What is the weather forecast for Eagles vs. Seahawks?

Seattle is expected to have occasional rain showers in the afternoon and a high temperature of 48 degrees on Monday, according to NBC10.

