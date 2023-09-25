Philadelphia Eagles

Family of artist who painted Eagles logo hopes the Birds bring it back

The family of the artist who designed and painted the classic Eagles logo of the bird clasping a football is hoping the Birds will bring it back for the two Kelly Green jersey games on Oct. 22 and Nov. 26

By Rosemary Connors

Hype is already building for the two games this season when the Philadelphia Eagles wear their Kelly Green throwback jerseys at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 22 and Nov. 26. For one South Jersey fan, the games will bring back memories that truly hit close to home. 

Danielle Venditti Hurd’s late father, Joe Venditti, who was an artist by trade, was “recruited” by the Eagles in 1979. She says he designed and painted the Eagles logo of the bird clasping a football. Venditti Hurd’s family is still in possession of the original stencil her father used to paint the logo on the 50-yard line of Veterans Stadium in South Philadelphia, where the Eagles once played. 

L to R: Joe Venditti, the classic Eagles logo Venditti created.

Now, the family hopes the Eagles will bring it back for the two Kelly Green jersey games. 

“Fans just want it so bad, and I feel that too with them. When I see them on TV and everybody is going crazy over this Kelly Green and the logo of the eagle, I just thought, wow, wouldn’t it be great if they could us my Dad’s stencil? Put it at the 50-yard line for those two games,” Venditti Hurd said. “Now, that’s authentic. That’s really going back into time.” 

