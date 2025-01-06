Eagles' Tanner McKee spins a masterpiece in first career start

Sure didn’t look like his first NFL start. And sure didn’t look like he was playing with a bunch of unknown rookies. And sure didn’t play like a 6th-round pick.

Tanner McKee put together a remarkable performance in his first career start Sunday. In the Eagles’ 20-13 win over the Giants at the Linc, he completed 66 percent of his passes (27-for-41) for 269 yards with touchdown passes to Ainias Smith and E.J. Jenkins and no turnovers.

Don’t tell McKee the game didn’t mean anything.

He became only the second quarterback in NFL history drafted in the sixth round or later to throw for 250 or more yards, complete 65 percent of his passes and pass for two touchdowns and no interceptions in his first NFL start. Stan Humphries of Washington, a 6th-round pick in 1988, did it at Phoenix in 1990.

“It felt very comfortable just being out there playing football again,” McKee said. “Obviously, I got a few snaps last week as well. But it's just fun. I just love football so being out there with the guys playing ball, making checks, I mean, that's what I've been dreaming of since I was a kid.

“And so to actually make it a reality, to throw my first touchdown last week, to get my first start, you know, we won both games. It seems a little surreal, which is fun. I've had a lot of family here last week, and this week as well, my parents flew out, which is fun. So, yeah, it's been great.”

McKee’s 100.6 passer rating is 2nd-highest in Eagles history by a quarterback making his first career start. Carson Wentz was slightly higher at 101.0 in the Eagles' opening-day win over the Browns in 2016.

Along with his two TDs at the end of the Dallas game last weekend, he’s now the only quarterback in franchise history to throw four TDs in his first two career games. His 117.2 passer rating is 3rd-highest in NFL history by a quarterback in his first two games with a minimum of 40 passes.

Former Eagle Marcus Mariota had a 132.4 rating after his first two NFL games with the Titans in 2015, and Case Keenum had a 118.0 two games into his career with the Texans in 2013.

“He's a leader,” said rookie running back Will Shipley, who caught his first four NFL passes for 35 yards. “He knows how to control not only a huddle but knows how to control a game. So when you're out there with him, you just feel really comfortable.

“He knows what's going on and you just got to listen to him and know your role, your part. So, yeah, he does a great job leading the offense and it was really fun being out there with him today.”

McKee, playing alongside almost all backups, did a terrific job spreading the ball around with Shipley, Smith, Johnny Wilson and E.J. Jenkins - who had a combined six career receptions for 20 yards coming into the game - combining for 12 catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

He also made good use of Dallas Goedert in his two series - he caught four for 55 - and Jahan Dotson, the only veteran wide receiver in uniform. Dotson nearly matched production for the entire season with seven catches for 94 yards.

It’s the first time since a game against the Jets in 2021 with Gardner Minshew at quarterback that five Eagles had at least three catches.

“I felt like I was very comfortable with the game plan and felt like I had a pretty good understanding of what we were trying to get to, the looks, the checks,” McKee said.

“The (offensive line) did a great job communicating when we were changing the protection, what protection we were in. And so overall, just felt like it was a great team effort to kind of be on the same page and feel comfortable in what we were running.”

What happens next for McKee?



He’ll probably go back to No. 3 for the postseason, although if Kenny Pickett’s ribs are still an issue he could be No. 2.

Pickett hasn’t done anything to lose the No. 2 spot, but this was historic stuff from McKee. He now has more career games with two touchdowns and no interceptions in about 1¼ career games than Pickett, who’s started 25 games.

“I thought he was in complete control of the game today,” Nick Sirianni said. “Making good decisions. I felt like he got to his check down a couple times, that was really impressive, to Will Shipley a couple times. Really impressive. Strung together a couple good quarters last game and then a full good game today.

“Every time he gets an opportunity in practice, he does a really good job. We're excited about Tanner and the player he is.”

Who knows when McKee will get another chance to play, but at some point he’s going to be a starter in the NFL. And it’s hard to imagine he’ll be less than No. 2 next year.

He’s got great size, tremendous poise, terrific accuracy and a big arm. He has everything you’re looking for in a quarterback, and the Eagles got him in the sixth round.

“I just felt like I showed that I have confidence in myself to go out and operate the offense,” McKee said. “And, I feel like it just showed that my preparation has been working, and my preparation has helped me just get to how the offense was run today.

“It was a growing opportunity, which was great. I'm happy to kind of get my feet wet a little bit with my first start, and grow, watch the film and learn from the experience.”

