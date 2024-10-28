Eagles snap counts: Nolan Smith comes through as workload increases

CINCINNATI — Nolan Smith is playing more these days and the former first-round pick is making the most of his opportunities.

Against the Bengals on Sunday, Smith played 30 of 58 defensive snaps (52%) in the Eagles 37-17 win at Paycor Stadium. That’s the highest percentage of snaps Smith has ever played in a game other than Week 18 against the Giants last year when the Eagles rested their starters.

Bryce Huff started the game against the Bengals but Smith played more.

Here’s how the edge rusher snaps broke down on Sunday in Cinci:

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Josh Sweat: 38/58 (66%)

Nolan Smith: 30/58 (52%)

Bryce Huff: 22/58 (38%)

Brandon Graham: 21/58 (36%)

Jalyx Hunt: 3/58 (5%)

The Eagles had just one sack on Sunday and it came from Smith. While Smith had to share the sack with Milton Williams, who helped finish the play, it was a clean pass rush win from Smith, who has come alive since the bye week.

In the three games since the bye, Smith has 2 1/2 sacks, 7 tackles, 3 QB hits and 2 TFLs. His emergence in recent weeks is one of the most encouraging signs in the 2023 season.

Before this three-week stretch, Smith had played 294 defensive snaps in the NFL and had one sack. In the last three weeks, he has 2 1/2 in just 77 snaps.

It’s also worth noting that this season, Smith has now played 183 defensive snaps in seven games and picked up his first start last week against the Giants. As a rookie first-round pick in 2023, Smith played a total of 188 snaps in 17 games. So not only is Smith becoming a bigger part of the rotation, but he’s producing along with it.

Other defensive notes

• Zack Baun, Quinyon Mitchell, Reed Blankenship and C.J. Gardner-Johnson all played 55 of 58 snaps to lead the Eagles’ defense. Nakobe Dean was next with 51 snaps; he comes off the field in dime situations

• At defensive tackle, Jalen Carter continues to play a ton. He got 45 of 58 snaps (78%), followed by Milton Williams (28), Moro Ojomo (25), Jordan Davis (22) and Thomas Booker (5)

• Darius Slay played 41 snaps before he had to leave the game with a groin injury. He was replaced by Isaiah Rodgers, who played 17 snaps and had a major tipped pass that was intercepted by Gardner-Johnson. Huge play from Rodgers.

• The Eagles were able to empty the bench at the end so three snaps each for Kelee Ringo, Oren Burks, Sydney Brown, Tristin McCollum, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Jalyx Hunt.

Offensive notes

• Just three players played all 61 offensive snaps: Jalen Hurts, Cam Jurgens and Fred Johnson. Johnson played a remarkable game against Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson. It was an interesting decision to leave Hurts in the game after taking out some other starters on the line.

• Lane Johnson played through a leg injury and went 55 of 61 snaps. Jack Driscoll came on the field when Johnson exited. So at least we know that Driscoll is the next guy up at tackle until Jordan Mailata returns from IR.

• Without Dallas Goedert (hamstring), Grant Calcaterra played 57 of 61 snaps and had a productive day with 3 catches for 58 yards. Jack Stoll played 35 snaps and was able to fight through an injury to stay in the game. That was important because the Eagles hade just two tight ends active for this game and were running plenty of 12 personnel.

• Ben VanSumeren played four more snaps on offense and continues to play well as a fullback. This package is here to stay.

• At running back, Saquon Barkley played 50 snaps and had a quiet 22 for 108 yards -- ho hum. But he better stop going out at the 1-yard line or he’s never going to score again in an offense that loves the Brotherly Shove. Kenny Gainwell played 9 snaps and Will Shipley got 2. Shipley nearly had his first TD but it was called back for a hold, which stinks for the rookie.

• DeVonta Smith led the way for the receivers with 57 snaps, followed by A.J. Brown (50), Jahan Dotson (26), Ainias Smith (8) and Johnny Wilson (6). Those eight snaps were the first of Ainias Smith’s NFL career.

• Dotson has struggled to get involved in the passing game. In the last two weeks, he has played 64 snaps and has just 1 target and 0 catches. The good news is that both Brown (5 for 84) and DeVonta Smith (6 for 85, 1 TD) had big games on Sunday so it didn’t really matter.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube