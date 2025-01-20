Eagles snap counts: Impressive performances in playoff win over Rams

Jalen Carter saved the Eagles’ season on Sunday afternoon with two impressive pass rushes to close out the game on third and fourth down inside the 2-minute warning of a one-score win over the Rams.

What makes Carter’s heroic performance even more impressive is that those snaps were his 68th and 69th of the game.

In the Eagles’ 28-22 win over the Rams in the divisional round, the Eagles’ Pro Bowl defensive tackle played 69 of 71 defensive snaps (97.2%). Carter on Sunday had 5 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 QB hits, 2 TFLs, 1 PBU and 1 FF.

NFL snap-count data dates back to 2012 and this was an all-time performance.

This is the highest recorded snap count percentage for an Eagles defensive tackle in a playoff game — the previous high was Carter last week — and one of just six on record in the NFL with over 97%. Carter joined Aaron Donald (three times), Greg Gaines and Chris Jones.

This was the highest percentage of defensive snaps for a DT in a playoff game in the NFL since Donald played 72 of 72 against the Bucs in the 2021 divisional round.

In the Eagles’ two playoff games this season, Carter has barely left the field. He played 62 of 66 (93.9%) against the Packers and 69 of 71 (97.2%) against the Rams. He will very likely be asked to do it again against the Commanders on Sunday.

Other defensive notes

• Reed Blankenship, Zack Baun, Darius Slay and C.J. Gardner-Johnson played all 71 defensive snaps, while Carter (69), Cooper DeJean (68) and Oren Burks (68) were right behind them.

• After DC Vic Fangio made it seem like Burks and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. would split snaps to fill in for the injured Nakobe Dean, that wasn’t the case. Burks was the starting middle linebacker and barely left the field, playing 96% of the snaps. The veteran had a good game too. Burks had 6 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 QB hit and 1 pass breakup.

• At CB, Quinyon Mitchell lasted just nine snaps before leaving the game with a shoulder injury. Isaiah Rodgers filled in and played 57 snaps in relief. Mitchell’s injury is reportedly not very serious and there’s a chance he could return for the NFC Championship Game.

• We already talked about Carter’s game but here’s how the snap counts were divided up at DT after him: Milton Williams 44 snaps (62%), Moro Ojomo 19 snaps (27%), Jordan Davis 17 snaps (24%).

• At edge rusher: Josh Sweat 62 snaps (87%), Nolan Smith 58 snaps (82%), Jalyx Hunt 17 snaps (24%). Bryce Huff did not play a single snap on defense after playing just one against the Packers. The Eagles signed him to a three-year, $51.1 million contract this offseason.

• Both Ojomo and Hunt had sacks in this game despite playing 27% and 24% of the snaps, respectively. It was the first-career sack for Ojomo.

Offensive notes

• Four of the Eagles’ offensive linemen and Jalen Hurts played all 63 offensive snaps. Lane Johnson played 62 of 63.

• Saquon Barkley had a monster game with 205 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. He played 57 of 63 snaps, while Kenny Gainwell played just 6. But Gainwell made the most of his chances; he had a 10-yard run and a 10-yard catch as Barkley got checked out briefly on the sideline.

• The Eagles didn’t do much passing in the snow. The WR breakdown: A.J. Brown 61 snaps (97%), DeVonta Smith 57 snaps (90%), Jahan Dotson 39 snaps (62%), Johnny Wilson 8 snaps (13%). Brown had 2 catches for 14 yards and Smith had 4 for 21.

• Dallas Goedert played 60 of 63 snaps. He had 4 catches for 56 yards and had another 19-yarder called back for an ineligible man downfield penalty. Grant Calcaterra played 22 snaps (35%) and E.J. Jenkins played 3 snaps.

• It’s usually a good sign to see Blankenship show up on the offensive snap count total. He’s the deep man in victory formation and got his one snap in that role as the Eagles kneeled on the ball to send them to the NFC Championship Game.

