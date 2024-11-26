How to watch Eagles go for 8th straight win in showdown vs. Ravens

It's a battle of Super Bowl -- and NFL MVP -- contenders.

Saquon Barkley and the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles (9-2) will visit Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) for a heavyweight showdown in NFL Week 13.

Only the NFC-leading Detroit Lions enter Week 13 riding a longer winning streak than the Eagles, who have ripped off seven straight victories. Barkley and the Eagles' defense again led the way in Philadelphia's latest victory, a 37-20 road win over the Los Angeles Rams. Barkley racked up a whopping 302 scrimmage yards, breaking multiple Eagles records and vaulting himself into the MVP conversation in the process.

But, in order to extend their winning streak to eight, Barkley and Co. will have to go through a title contender who's also led by an MVP candidate.

Jackson could be headed toward his second straight MVP win and third overall. He leads the NFL in passing yards (3,053), is tied for the most passing touchdowns (27) and has thrown just three interceptions, adding 599 yards and three scores on the ground.

And similar to the Eagles' addition of Barkley, the free agent pickup of Derrick Henry has made the Ravens' offense even more lethal. Henry and Barkley pace the NFL with 1,300-plus rushing yards apiece, with Barkley ahead by 67 yards, and no other running back has even eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark yet.

The Baltimore Ravens started slow against the Los Angeles Chargers but picked things up in the second half to move to 8-4 on the season.

So, will the Eagles keep their winning streak alive with yet another signature win? Or will the 1-2 punch of Jackson and Henry send the Birds back to the loss column? Here's how to watch Eagles-Ravens:

When is the Eagles vs. Ravens game?

The Eagles and Ravens will square off on Sunday, Dec. 1

What time does the Eagles vs. Ravens game start?

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs. Ravens game on?

Eagles-Ravens will air on CBS.

How to stream the Eagles vs. Ravens game live online

The game will also be available to stream on ParamountPlus.com, the Paramount+ app, NFL.com and the NFL app.

What will the weather be for the Eagles vs. Ravens game?

The forecast for Sunday in Baltimore shows partly sunny skies with a high of 42 degrees and a low of 30. Winds of 10 to 15 mph are also projected.

How to watch Eagles-Ravens coverage on NBC10, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Start your football Sunday with "Eagles Gameday Kickoff" on NBC10 at 9:30 a.m. ET. NBC Sports Philadelphia's pregame coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with "Bids Huddle: Game Day" followed by "Eagles Pregame Live."

After Eagles-Ravens ends, come back to NBC Sports Philadelphia for "Eagles Postgame Live." NBC10 will provide more postgame coverage with "Philly Live: Sports Edition" at 11:50 p.m. followed by "Eagles Gameday Final."

