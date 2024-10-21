Eagles-Jaguars game gets flexed out of prime-time

The Eagles have one less prime-time game than expected.

The Eagles game on Nov. 3 against the Jaguars at the Linc has been flexed by the NFL out of its 8:20 p.m. Sunday Night Football slot on NBC into a 4:05 p.m. game, the league announced.

The Eagles are 4-2 under Nick Sirianni, but the Jaguars are 2-5 under Sirianni’s predecessor, Doug Pederson.

The new Sunday night national game will be the 4-3 Colts at 5-1 Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, where Pederson led the Eagles to a 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The change leaves the Eagles with just two more prime-time games as of now – a Thursday night home game vs. the Commanders on Nov. 14 and a Sunday night game against the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Nov. 24. They split their first two prime-time games this year, beating the Packers in São Paulo on a Friday night and losing to the Falcons in the home opener on a Monday night.

Under Sirianni, the Eagles are 20-6 in 1 p.m. games, 8-6 in 4 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. games and 10-7 in prime-time games.

The Jacksonville game will become the Eagles’ first 4 p.m. kickoff this year. Five of their final 10 games will be 4:05 or 4:25 p.m. kickoffs.

This will be Pederson’s second trip back to the Linc since he became Jags head coach in 2022. The Eagles beat Jacksonville 29-21 in Week 4.

LeSean McCoy, the Eagles’ all-time leading rusher (for now), will be honored at halftime of the Jaguars-Eagles game.

