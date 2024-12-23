Eagles-Cowboys game flexed out of late afternoon slot in Week 17

The Eagles-Cowboys game this Sunday (Dec. 29) has been flexed out of its 4:25 p.m. slot. They will now play at 1 p.m. at the Linc.

The game will still be on FOX and the broadcast team will be Joe Davis, Greg Olsen and Pam Oliver for the second straight week.

The Eagles-Cowboys game in Week 17 was moved up because the Packers-Vikings game has been flexed into that 4:25 p.m. slot.

The Eagles (12-3) are coming off a 36-33 loss to the Commanders on the road on Sunday after winning 10 straight. Meanwhile, the Cowboys (7-8) have turned a corner under backup quarterback Cooper Rush and have won four of their last five games. They took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-24 on Sunday night.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The Eagles and Cowboys had their first matchup back in Week 10 in North Texas. The Eagles won that game 34-6. As the Eagles begin this week, quarterback Jalen Hurts is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. If he can’t play, this would be a battle of backup quarterbacks.

They have already clinched a playoff berth, but with a win on Sunday over the Cowboys, the Eagles would clinch the NFC East and at least the No. 2 seed in the conference. They could also clinch the division and the No. 2 seed with a loss and a Washington loss to the Falcons on Sunday night. They’d obviously prefer to take care of it on their own.

The Eagles haven’t officially been eliminated from contention for the No. 1 seed but they would need a lot of help. In order for that dream to stay alive in Week 17, the Eagles would need to win and have the Lions and Vikings lose.

After playing the Cowboys in Week 17, the Eagles will host the Giants in Week 18 to wrap up their regular season.

If the season ended now, the Eagles would host the Commanders in the wild card round in the 2-7 game. That would be a fun rematch after a chippy Week 16 matchup.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube