Police charge 22-year-old man in Del. teen's hit-and-run death

Law enforcement officials in Delaware have charged Elijah Davis, 22, of Bear, Del., in the March 7, 2025 hit-and-run crash that that killed 15-year-old Sa’riyah Patterson, of Wilmington

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials have arrested and charged a man after a 15-year-old girl was struck and killed while attempting to cross a street in Wilmington, Delaware earlier this week.

The deadly incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

According to police, 22-year-old Elijah Davis, of Bear, Del., was arrested and charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of a deadly crash, failing to stop at a red light and other offenses after, police claim, he struck and killed Sa’riyah Patterson, 15, of Wilmington, in a crash that happened on Monday.

The crash happened at about 5:07 a.m. on Monday, April 7, 2025, near the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Lower Oak Street in Wilmington, Del, officials said.

At that time, Patterson, as could be seen on surveillance video, attempted to cross the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle.

Police officials said, after the incident, Davis -- who law enforcement officials said was behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck Patterson -- fled the scene of the crash.

The same day the crash occurred, officers recovered the vehicle and located Davis in Bear, Del., officials said.

Davis has been arraigned and he is in custody at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $55,000 cash-only bail, officials said.

