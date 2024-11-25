Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles news

Eagles' Brandon Graham ruled out vs. Rams with elbow injury

By Dave Zangaro

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Eagles might have just lost a major piece of their team.

Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham left the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ game against the Rams in Los Angeles with an elbow injury and was quickly ruled out.

Graham, 36, was checked out on the sideline by trainers and then quarterback Jalen Hurts came over to him and embraced him and talked to him for a long moment. Then a bunch of players shook Graham’s hand as he left the field.

Graham is the longest tenured Eagles player and is in Year 15. But he has been playing exceptionally well and was having another good game on Sunday before the injury. He had 2 tackles, 1 sack, 3 QB hits, 2 TFLs and a pass breakup before leaving the game.

While he previously said this would be his final NFL season, Graham has been open to the idea of a return. That’s how well he has been playing this season.

The Eagles are already without Bryce Huff, who had surgery Thursday on his wrist. They’re down to Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt as their edge rushers on the 53-man roster.

