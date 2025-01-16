Report: Cowboys request interview with Eagles assistant Kellen Moore

The Cowboys have officially requested permission to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

This is not surprising at all considering Moore spent 2015 through 2022 with the Cowboys, the first three years as a backup quarterback, then one year as quarterbacks coach and four years as offensive coordinator. The Cowboys were ranked first in offense twice in Moore’s four years as offensive coordinator.

The Cowboys are the third team to request permission to interview Moore. He’s also among the candidates for the Saints and Jaguars head coaching openings. According to Albert Breer of MMQB, Moore is scheduled to interview virtually with the Jaguars Friday and the Saints Saturday.

NFL rules allow Moore to interview virtually with the Cowboys this week. If he doesn't, they can't interview him at all until after the Eagles are eliminated or after the Super Bowl if they continue to win. Only teams Moore interviews with this week virtually can interview him in person during the bye week after the NFC Championship Game, if the Eagles are still alive.

Moore is in his first year as Eagles offensive coordinator after spending last year with the Chargers. The Eagles finished seventh in the NFL in scoring, eighth in yards per game and first in rushing this year. They face the Rams in the conference semifinal playoff round on Sunday at the Linc.

The Cowboys parted ways with head coach Mike McCarthy on Monday after five seasons and just one playoff win. McCarthy led the Packers to the Super Bowl championship in 2010.

Deion Sanders, who spent 1995 through 1999 playing for the Cowboys, is among the other known candidates. The Cowboys have scheduled interviews with former Vikings head coach Leslie Frazier, who spent 1999 through 2002 on Andy Reid’s Eagles staff, and former 49ers defensive coordinator and Jets head coach Robert Saleh, fired by the Jets in October after a 2-3 start.

Moore was asked about the Dallas opening on Tuesday, before the Cowboys formally requested permission to interview him.

“I spent a lot of time there, eight years there, so have plenty of relationships in that place,” Moore said.

“I love it here. I've had so much fun here. It's been a really fun process, and we're in a really special situation right now, getting the chance to play this Sunday, having a chance to make a run at this thing, and that's really all you worry about. Everything else is what it is, and we'll see where it takes you.”

If Moore does get a head coaching job, it would mean the Eagles would have their fourth offensive coordinator next year in five years under Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts would have his sixth play caller in six NFL seasons, following Doug Pederson in 2020, Nick Sirianni at the start of 2021, Shane Steichen for the rest of 2021 and 2022, Brian Johnson last year and Moore this year.

“I think Kellen is very detailed in everything that he does,” Sirianni said last week. “Very smart. Played at a very high level and done this at a very high level, so can relate to the players in that aspect.

“Puts the guys in good positions to succeed. Can lead men. Is a good leader of men. You know, as I get to sit here and watch him install the offense, just you can see that and you can say, ‘Man, he'd be great in front of the team.’ He's in front of the offense right now, but, man, he'd be great in front of the entire team, inspiring the team, getting his message across to the team, coaching football to the team. You know, coaching the ins and outs of football.

“Just can't say enough good things about what he's done here as our coordinator, how much I think of him as a play-caller and offensive coordinator. I think of him very highly as a person. A great man of character and everything he stands for. I think he would be a great head coach. I have no doubt in my mind. He will be a great head coach.”

