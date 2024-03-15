 CJGJ explains why he's going to rock Kobe's number 

C.J. Gardner-Johnson shot a sly smile in the direction of the Eagles’ public relations contingent in the corner of the NovaCare Complex auditorium.

Should he spill the beans on his new jersey number?

Of course he should.

Because after wearing No. 23 in his first stint with the Eagles in 2022, Gardner-Johnson is changing it up after signing a three-year deal to return to Philly.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“My favorite player is from here,” Gardner-Johnson said. “I think tapping into a different mentality is something people will be great to see this year. I’m on my Kobe mode right now, so I’m coming out with the Mamba. I’m coming out with the 8.”

Gardner-Johnson, 26, wore No. 22 in New Orleans, No. 23 with the Eagles the first time around and No. 2 with the Lions last season. This year, he’ll take that No. 8 after Marcus Mariota left in free agency.

And he’s ready to wear it because of the late Kobe Bryant.

Why Kobe?

“Mamba mentality. I’m here to win,” Gardner-Johnson said. “I’m not here to lose, I’m not here to be mediocre. I demand excellence. So the thing about Kobe that makes him so great is he doesn’t settle. He demands that of every single one of his teammates. And I think watching him play, growing up watching him play, you can model after him in football, basketball, soccer. He just had the mentality to go out there and win and kill … in a good way.”

Of course, Bryant was a big Eagles fan and even met with the Eagles when they were in Southern California during the 2017 Super Bowl season.

During Kobe’s career, he wore two numbers: 8 and 24. That No. 24 in Philly is occupied by James Bradberry, who is still on the roster. Lucky for Gardner-Johnson, that 8 was available.

Here’s a complete look at the history of No. 8 with the Eagles:

Marcus Mariota: 2023

Arryn Siposs: 2021-22

Donnie Jones: 2014-17

Chas Henry: 2011-12

Dirk Johnson: 2003-06

Preston Jones: 1993

Brad Goebel: 1991

Luis Zendejas: 1988-89

Paul McFadden: 1984-87

Al Coleman: 1972-73

Davey O’Brien: 1939-40

Chuck Hajek: 1934

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube