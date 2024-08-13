Jason Kelce's one-of-a-kind Campbell's Chunky soup cans are back thanks to popular demand

A familiar face is back on Campbell's chunky soup cans...or at least his beard!

Campbell Soup Company announced that the Jason Kelce "Legend Edition" cans are returning to store shelves.

The cans first dropped earlier this year in celebration of Kelce's legendary career as a center with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Featuring Kelce's distinguishable beard and eyebrows in silhouette on a green label, the cans have become wildly popular, and if you haven't tried it yet, this is your chance to get a taste of Cambell's Classic Chicken Noodle Soup.

Campbell Soup Company

The Camden-based company said it's celebrating the cans' return by donating another $62,000 to Jason’s charity, Be(Philly).

The mission of Kelce's foundation is "to empower our students with the tools, confidence, and courage they need to build a brighter future for themselves, and for us all."

Visit campbells.com to learn more about the special soup can.