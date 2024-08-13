Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce's one-of-a-kind Campbell's Chunky soup cans are back thanks to popular demand

By Cherise Lynch

Jason Kelce poses with Campbell's Chunky Legend Edition soup can.
Campbell Soup Co. 
A familiar face is back on Campbell's chunky soup cans...or at least his beard!

Campbell Soup Company announced that the Jason Kelce "Legend Edition" cans are returning to store shelves.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The cans first dropped earlier this year in celebration of Kelce's legendary career as a center with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Featuring Kelce's distinguishable beard and eyebrows in silhouette on a green label, the cans have become wildly popular, and if you haven't tried it yet, this is your chance to get a taste of Cambell's Classic Chicken Noodle Soup.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
Campbell Soup Company

The Camden-based company said it's celebrating the cans' return by donating another $62,000 to Jason’s charity, Be(Philly)

The mission of Kelce's foundation is "to empower our students with the tools, confidence, and courage they need to build a brighter future for themselves, and for us all."

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Storylines to Watch 3 hours ago

Foundation in honor of cousin of Eagles QB Kenny Pickett helps families who are battling cancer

Television 6 hours ago

Eagles legend Jason Kelce is slimming down, embracing TV role and enjoying life after NFL

Visit campbells.com to learn more about the special soup can.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Jason KelcePhiladelphia EaglesFood & Drink
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us